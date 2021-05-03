QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

QS opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.24. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 1,450.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

