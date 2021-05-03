QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.
On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuantumScape.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
QuantumScape stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $654,706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $548,925,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $92,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
