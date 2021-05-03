QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

QuantumScape stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $654,706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $548,925,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $92,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

