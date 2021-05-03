QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 16,120,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

QS stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $35.25. 138,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,144,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24. QuantumScape has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

