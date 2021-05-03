QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 16,120,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

QS stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $35.25. 138,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,144,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24. QuantumScape has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit