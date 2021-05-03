Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,007.25.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,809.00.

QTRH traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.53. 153,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,094. Quarterhill Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$289.23 million and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

