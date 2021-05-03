Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,086,177.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,662,837 shares in the company, valued at $58,165,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $361,400. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after acquiring an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after acquiring an additional 269,380 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,777,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,409,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 473,735 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.