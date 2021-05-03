Radware (RDWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday



Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Radware has set its Q1 guidance at $0.13-0.15 EPS and its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at 0.13-0.15 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Radware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDWR. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Radware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Earnings History for Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Comments


