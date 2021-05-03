Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rambus updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $18.77. 935,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. Rambus has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Rambus news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

