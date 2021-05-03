Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 251.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

