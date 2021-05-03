Raymond James Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $120.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.29.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $107.02 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

