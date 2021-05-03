Raymond James Comments on Martinrea International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$13.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.76. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$16.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,255,500.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.65%.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

