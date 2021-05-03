Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.00” Price Target for Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Montage Gold in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CVE:MAU opened at C$0.85 on Friday. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit