Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.00” Price Target for Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Montage Gold in a report on Monday, January 4th.
CVE:MAU opened at C$0.85 on Friday. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72.
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.
