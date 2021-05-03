Raymond James Upgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to “Market Perform”

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,068,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,411,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Analyst Recommendations for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit