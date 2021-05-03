Raymond James Upgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,068,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,411,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

