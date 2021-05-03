Raymond James Upgrades Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Strong-Buy

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $40.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

