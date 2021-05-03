Raze Network Trading 24.6% Higher This Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001922 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $16.80 million and $1.61 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00064404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00277625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.58 or 0.01153003 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.81 or 0.00720965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,759.66 or 0.99908309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

