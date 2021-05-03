Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REAL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

TSE:REAL opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Real Matters has a one year low of C$13.87 and a one year high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,704,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,687,700.89. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,789.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

