RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Update

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNWK remained flat at $$2.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 17,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,708. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

