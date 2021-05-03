Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.44-$3.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. Realty Income also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.440-3.490 EPS.

O traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,129. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit