Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.44-$3.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. Realty Income also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.440-3.490 EPS.

O traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,129. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

