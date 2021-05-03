Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Klöckner & Co SE (KCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR: KCO) in the last few weeks:

4/30/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €12.60 ($14.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €13.40 ($15.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €12.60 ($14.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €11.10 ($13.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €11.10 ($13.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €9.80 ($11.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €10.20 ($12.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KCO stock traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €11.29 ($13.28). 582,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of €11.79 ($13.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.54 and its 200 day moving average is €8.18.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

