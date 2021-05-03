Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR opened at $36.63 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.