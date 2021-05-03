Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $70.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.56 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $963,602.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,349,000 after buying an additional 222,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

