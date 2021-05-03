Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.20

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 1756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 235.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.