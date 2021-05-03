Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $481.30 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

