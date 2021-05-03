Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $27.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

RPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Repay by 193.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its position in Repay by 85.6% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 693,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 319,655 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

