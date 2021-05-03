Repligen (RGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGEN opened at $211.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

