Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travel + Leisure Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $64.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $93,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $479,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $18,747,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $54,927,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $10,335,000.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

