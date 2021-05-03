Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Yum China in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Shares of YUMC opened at $62.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48. Yum China has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Yum China by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

