Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) in the last few weeks:
- 4/27/2021 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “
- 4/22/2021 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/21/2021 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/14/2021 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/8/2021 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MGTA opened at $11.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $566.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.46.
Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.
