Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,239 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $36.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

