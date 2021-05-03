Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,673 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 122,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 12.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 45.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.79 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

