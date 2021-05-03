Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,964 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.75 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.24 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.