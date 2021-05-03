Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $187.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.61 and its 200 day moving average is $178.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

