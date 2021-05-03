Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $53.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

