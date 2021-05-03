Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

