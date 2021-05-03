Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Insiders sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

