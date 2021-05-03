Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of RICOY opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

