RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. RingCentral has set its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at 0.24-0.25 EPS and its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at 1.20-1.24 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $318.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $216.10 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.31 and a beta of 0.70.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.17.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Earnings History for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

