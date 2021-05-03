RMPL 24 Hour Volume Hits $127.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. RMPL has a market capitalization of $830,097.00 and $127.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RMPL has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One RMPL coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.90 or 0.00886921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00068378 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,459.25 or 0.09313130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00098093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046309 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

