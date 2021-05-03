Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 26,392 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7,094.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.37.

ROKU opened at $342.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of -408.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,231,925. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

