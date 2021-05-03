Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $157.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

