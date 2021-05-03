Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 69.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,210 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 34,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Edison International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

EIX stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

