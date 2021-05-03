Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,832 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 256,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,882,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $177.16 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average of $155.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.