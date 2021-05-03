Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.
Shares of SNDR opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
