Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

