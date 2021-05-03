Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROK. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.36.
Shares of ROK stock opened at $264.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day moving average of $253.02. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $177.80 and a one year high of $275.43.
In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after buying an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after buying an additional 180,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
Featured Article: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.