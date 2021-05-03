Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROK. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.36.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $264.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day moving average of $253.02. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $177.80 and a one year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after buying an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after buying an additional 180,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

