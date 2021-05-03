ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $49.61 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015645 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00283312 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

