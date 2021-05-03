Rotork’s (ROR) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 339.44 ($4.43).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 344.60 ($4.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 233.20 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 362.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.66. The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In other news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

