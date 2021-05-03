Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 631,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Roxgold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.65. 55,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,230. Roxgold has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROGFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Roxgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

