Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $590.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $571.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $586.78.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,358 shares of company stock worth $12,046,231. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

