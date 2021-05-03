Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,492.03 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $856.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 178.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,474.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,401.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

