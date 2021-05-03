Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “£160” Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £162.13 ($211.83).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £148.40 ($193.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is £145.36.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

