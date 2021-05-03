Royal Nickel Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:KRR)

Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Nickel in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Nickel’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Shares of KRR opened at C$3.81 on Monday. Royal Nickel has a fifty-two week low of C$1.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.49. The stock has a market cap of C$556.75 million and a PE ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

